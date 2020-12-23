NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, haziness from Dec. 24

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North Central cities throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It anticipated partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over inland and coastal cities of South with slim prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and River in the evening hours.

“For Friday, Dust haze condition is anticipated over the northern region with visibility range of 2km to 5km. The North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South should be in partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

“However, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over coastal cities in the morning , while few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom state in the afternoon and evening hours.“

According to it, dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m are anticipated over the northern region on Saturday.

NiMet forecast North Central region to be in dust hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged the southern region to be in cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period. (NAN)