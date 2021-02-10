The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday, predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the North and North central region throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy condition is expected over the inland cities of the South in the morning while the afternoon period is anticipated to be sunny with patches of cloud.

“Rainfall activities, however, are expected over some parts of Edo, southern parts of Ondo and Ogun States.

” Coastal cities are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy conditions throughout forecast period but there are chances of rainfall activities in places like Calabar, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta state later in the day.”

The agency forecast sunny and hazy condition to persist over the North and the North central region throughout the forecast period on Friday.

It further forecast the inland cities to experience sunny conditions with patches of cloud throughout the forecast period.

NiMet envisaged coastal cities to experience partly cloudy to cloudy condition throughout the forecast period with , chances of weather activities in places like Port-Harcourt, Delta and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted sunny and hazy condition over the North and the North central region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

” Inland cities are expected to experience sunny condition with patches of cloud throughout the forecast period while the coastal cities are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudiness condition throughout the forecast period, ” it said. (NAN)