The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days partly cloudy to sunny skies from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`’s weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours on Monday.

According to the agency, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Gombe and Kaduna States during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast the North central region to be under cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours.

It envisaged chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nassarawa, Kwara, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) later in the day.

“ The Inland cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

“ There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu and Imo State during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over Coastal cities of South in the morning. There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Lagos state later in the day,’ ` it said.

According to it, partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the Northern region in the morning hours of Tuesday.

NiMet envisaged prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna state later in the day.

It predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, Niger and Nassarawa during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Anambra, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River later in the day.

“For Wednesday, partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the Northern region in the morning hours.

“There are high chances of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba state during the afternoon and evening period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the North central region during the morning hours,”“ it said.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Benue, Niger, Plateau and Kogi later in the day.

NiMet forecast the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South to be under cloudy atmosphere during the morning hours.

The agency envisaged prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta later in the day. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

