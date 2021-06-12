NiMet predicts 3 days of sunshine, thunderstorms from Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Saturday to Monday.

NiMet`s weather outlook, released on Friday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region on Saturday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna state during the morning hours.

According to the agency, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Taraba, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Gombe and Kaduna states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region is expected to be under cloudy skies with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Plateau, Kwara, Niger and the FCT during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi state.

“The Inland cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Ogun and Oyo states in the morning hours,“ it said.

NiMet predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Enugu and Imo states during the afternoon and evening hours.

It envisaged cloudy skies over the Coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the morning.

The agency forecast chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the Northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano and Kaduna states in the morning on Sunday.

The agency predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna states later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and the FCT in the morning.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over Plateau, Niger and the FCT during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies are anticipated over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River states,“ it said.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region on Monday morning, and chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Taraba states during the afternoon and evening periods.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North central region during the morning hours.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and the FCT later in the day.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Lagos and Ogun state during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states,“ it said. (NAN)