The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of sunshine and cloudiness from Wednesday to Friday in parts of the country.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja also predicted sunny skies over Northern region with patches of clouds over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina States during the morning hours of Wednesday.

According to the forecast, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North Central cities are expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine except over Niger and Kwara States where there are chances of thunderstorms during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara and Kogi States.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the Inland cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun and Ondo States during the morning hours,” it predicted.

The agency forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Oyo, Enugu, Ogun and Abia States during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also envisaged chances of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal region especially Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

It anticipated chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Delta and Bayelsa later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Northern cities in the morning hours of Thursday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Southern part of Taraba.

It also predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba States during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Kogi and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

“However, there are chances of thunderstorms over Benue, Plateau, and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Imo, and Ebonyi States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States in the morning hours,” it stated.

It predicted chances of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of cloud are envisaged over the Northern region during the morning hours of Friday.

Prospects of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Taraba States during the afternoon and evening hours were also predicted during the period in focus.

NiMet forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi States and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Osun, Imo, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it stated. (NAN)

