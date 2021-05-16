The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted the northern region to be cloudy with few thunderstorms over Taraba in the morning hours on Monday.

According to the agency, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa and Southern Borno States later in the day.

“The north central is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Plateau, Federal Capital territory, Niger and Nasarawa States in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the Southern cities with pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Rivers in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, widespread thunderstorms are anticipated over Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Osun Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and the entire coastal belt,” it said.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Taraba and Adamawa in the morning on Tuesday.

The agency further forecast few thunderstorms over Bauchi, Southern Borno, Kaduna, Zamfara and Birnin Kebbi later in the day.

It envisaged cloudy morning over the north central with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, and Niger in the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet anticipated the southern cities to be predominantly cloudy with pockets of thunderstorms over Lagos and Edo in the morning hours later in the day.

It further anticipated isolated thunderstorms over Edo, Delta, Imo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States later in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours with pockets of thunderstorms over Kebbi, Kano, Gombe, Zamfara and Borno in the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the North Central with few thunderstorms over Benue in the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kwara, FCT, Niger, Plateau and Kogi in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Southern cities are expected to be cloudy in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening periods,” it said. (NAN)

