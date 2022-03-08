NiMet predicts 3-days haziness, sunshine from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and sunny weather conditions from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted hazy atmosphere on Tuesday with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region within the forecast period.

It further predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, the North central cities are expected to be cloudy with spells of sunshine during the morning hours.

“However, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

“ There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over Northern region on Wednesday with prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and southern Kaduna state during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency envisaged the North central cities to be under sunny skies with patches of clouds in the morning hours.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the Inland and the coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state,” it said.

NiMet anticipated dust haze over the northern parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto state on Thursday.

It, however, anticipated hazy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the other parts of the Northern region during the forecast period.

The agency forecast the North central cities to be sunny with patches of clouds within the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South during the morning period.

“ As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River state,“ it said.

NiMet advised people to avoid parking and standing near tall trees and unstable objects where thunderstorms, strong and were expected.

It further advised the citizens to clear debris from drainages and water channels to prevent or mitigate occurrence of flash floods.

“ Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“The public is advised to listen to the weather forecast for proper planning of their daily activities, “ it said. (NAN)

