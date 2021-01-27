NiMet predicts 3 days haziness, sunshine from Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and sunny weather conditions from Thursday to Saturday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Wednesday in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

The agency, however, predicted dust haze over Borno, Kano and Katsina during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, the North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy atmosphere within the forecast period.

NiMet envisaged patches of cloud in sunny condition over the inland and the coastal cities moving down the South within the forecast period.

“For Friday, dust haze condition with visibility range of 2km to 5km is expected to dominate the northern region throughout the forecast period.

“Dust haze condition should prevail over the North Central region within the forecast period. Patches of cloud in sunny condition is anticipated over the inland and the coastal cities,” it said.

NiMet forecast thick dust haze condition over the northern region on Saturday.

The agency predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of 1km to 3km over the North Central region, while anticipating inland and coastal cities of the South to be dominated with patches of cloud in sunny condition. (NAN)