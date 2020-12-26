NiMet predicts 3 days haziness, sunshine from Dec. 26

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and sunshine from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja, predicted thick dust haze condition over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

According to the agency, the North Central region is expected to be in dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of 3km to 5km throughout the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South should be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. However, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the coastal cities,” it said.

NiMet anticipated dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over the northern region and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

The agency envisaged North central region to be in dust haze condition throughout the forecast period.

It further envisaged partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland and coastal cities of the south in the afternoon and evening hours.

“For Monday, dust haze condition is anticipated over northern region throughout forecast period. North Central region is expected to be in dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of 3km to 5Km throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said. (NAN)