The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja also predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region with few thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa; Taraba; Gombe; Bauchi; Kaduna; Katsina; Yobe; Kano; Borno; and Zamfara states later in the day.

“Partly cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region in morning hours.

”There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nassarawa, Benue, Plateau and Niger in the afternoon and evening period.

“The Inland and the Coastal region should be predominantly cloudy with spells of sunshine, however, few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Delta, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Abia, Anambra and Delta state,” it stated.

NiMet anticipated partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region on Friday with few thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Kebbi, Taraba and Zamfara state during the afternoon and evening hours.

It forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine to prevail over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Niger, Plateau and Kwara states in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency further forecast that the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South to be cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers in the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Imo, Ondo, Abia, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours.

“For Saturday, partly cloudy to sunny skies are anticipated over the Northern region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“North central region should be cloudy with intervals of sunshine, however, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Federal Capital Territory, Nassarawa and Niger state during afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

NiMet also predicted the Inland and the Coastal region would be predominantly cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu; Ebonyi; Anambra; Imo; Abia; Ogun; Ondo; Edo; Rivers; Bayelsa; and Delta states during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)

