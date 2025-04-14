NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and sunshine across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and sunshine across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, predicted slight dust haze would be expected over the northern region, with the possibility of afternoon or evening thunderstorms in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and Kaduna States.

“In the North Central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected, along with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, and Benue States during the afternoon or evening hours.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies are anticipated, with chances of isolated morning thunderstorms in parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected across most parts of the southern regions,” NiMet stated.

For Tuesday, NiMet forecasted sunny and hazy skies across the northern region, with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms in parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States.

It said the North Central region would experience sunny skies with clouds, with isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Plateau, and Benue States during the afternoon or evening hours.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated, with morning thunderstorms in parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Cross River States.

“Afternoon or evening thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the southern regions.”

On Wednesday, NiMet predicted sunny skies across the northern region, with isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States during the afternoon or evening hours.

“The North Central region will experience sunny skies with patches of clouds in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms likely in the afternoon or evening.

“Morning thunderstorms are expected in parts of Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States in the South.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected across most parts of the southern regions.”

NiMet also cautioned that high temperatures would be expected across much of the country, putting people at risk of heat stress.

“The public is advised to stay in well-ventilated, cool spaces, drink plenty of water, and avoid direct sun exposure, especially during peak hours (noon to 3 p.m.).”

The agency urged residents to practice good hygiene, wash hands regularly, avoid overcrowded spaces, and use a nose mask to reduce the risk of infection.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas with thunderstorms, so precautions should be taken.

”Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for better planning.

“The public is encouraged to stay updated with weather forecasts by visiting the NiMet website at www.nimet.gov.ng.”(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)