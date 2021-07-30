NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rain

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted  three days thunderstorms and rain across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in predicted thunderstorms over parts of Taraba Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto State in the morning hours of Saturday.

According it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa Katsina, Zamfara and in the afternoon and evening hours.

” Intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of Kogi, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa and the Capital Territory in the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated rains over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, the Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected be cloudy with rains over parts of and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency forecast rains over parts of Osun, Edo, , Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Abia, Ebonyi, Rivers, , Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Lagos State in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Jigawa, Gombe and Taraba in the morning hours on .

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of , Kano, Gombe, Jigawa, Bauchi and Adamawa.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with chances of isolated rains over parts of the Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of isolated rains over parts of Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara and Niger in the afternoon and evening hours, ” it said.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with isolated rains over parts of Ekiti, Oyo, Abia, and Rivers  in the morning hours.

Rains are anticipated over parts of , state,  Osun, Ekiti, Oyo state, Enugu state, Anambra, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Lagos state in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the northern region on Monday with thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and Taraba in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region be under cloudy skies with rains over parts of Niger and the Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of rains over parts of Kogi, Kwara and Plateau during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According it, inland and coastal cities of  the South be predominately cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Abia, Enugu, Osun, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa later in the day. (NAN)

