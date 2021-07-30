NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rain

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days thunderstorms and rain across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over parts of Taraba Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto State in the morning hours of Saturday.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna State in the afternoon and evening hours.

” Intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of Kogi, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated rains over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with rains over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency forecast rains over parts of Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Abia, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Lagos State in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Jigawa, Gombe and Taraba in the morning hours on Sunday.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Jigawa, Bauchi and Adamawa.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with chances of isolated rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of isolated rains over parts of Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara and Niger in the afternoon and evening hours, ” it said.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with isolated rains over parts of Ekiti, Oyo, Abia, Cross River and Rivers in the morning hours.

Rains are anticipated over parts of Ondo, state, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo state, Enugu state, Anambra, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Lagos state in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the northern region on Monday with thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and Taraba in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region should be under cloudy skies with rains over parts of Niger and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of rains over parts of Kogi, Kwara and Plateau during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According to it, inland and coastal cities of the South should be predominately cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Abia, Enugu, Osun, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa later in the day. (NAN)

