NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of thunder and cloudy weather conditions beginning from Monday.

It predicted morning thunderstorms over parts of the northern states except in Sokoto and Kebbi states where cloudy conditions are likely.

“Cloudy mornings are anticipated over the North-Central region with chances of morning rains over parts of Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states and the FCT.

“Thunderstorms are expected over the FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and Niger states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Moderate rains are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the south in states such as Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Osun, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Lagos,’’ NiMet stated

.

It predicted cloudy atmosphere over the northern region on Tuesday with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba states.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and Adamawa states later on Tuesday.

“The North-Central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of rains over parts of FCT, Niger and Kwara during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and the FCT.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with prospects of morning rains over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and coastal cities,’’ it stated.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna and Taraba states during the morning hours.

The agency envisages thunderstorms over Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Gombe states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with prospects of morning rains over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

“Later in the day, moderate rains are expected over parts of Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and the inland states.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms accompanied with intermittent rains over the North and North-Central parts of the country.

“This may disrupt human and vehicular movement; citizens living in the regions are advised to take necessary precautions.

“Emergency management agencies should be at alert. Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,’’ it stated. (NAN)

