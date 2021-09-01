NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness from Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and cloudiness from Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday Abuja predicted thunderstorms  over parts of Southern Kaduna, Borno and Taraba states the morning hours on Thursday.

It further predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Kebbi states the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, cloudy skies with prospects of scattered rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau and the Federal the morning hours.

“Later the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger and the Federal Territory.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with rain showers over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours.

“Rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Ondo, Imo, Osun, Abia, Anambra, Ogun, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Northern region the morning hours on Friday.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Borno states later the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region the morning hours with prospects of isolated rains over parts of the Federal Territory, Plateau and Benue state.

“ Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and Kogi state the afternoon period.

“ Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with few rains over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Rivers state the morning hours, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom the afternoon period.

The agency forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region on Saturday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna the morning hours.

It further forecast thunderstorms over Adamawa, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The North central region should be cloudy the morning hours with prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Benue, FCT and Nasarawa state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South should be predominately cloudy the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos state.

“ Later in the day, rains are anticipated over Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state, “ it said. (NAN)

