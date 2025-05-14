NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja envisaged sunny skies on Wednesday

By Gabriel Agbeja

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja envisaged sunny skies on Wednesday over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Borno, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa during the afternoon/evening hours.

In the North-central region, the agency said, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi during the afternoon or evening period.

NIMET said in the South, there were chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,“ it said.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta later in the day.

NiMet said sunny skies are expected with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States in the northern region on Thursday.

It forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds and isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and Kogi during the afternoon/evening period in the North-cenral region.

In the southern region, it said, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom.

It said thunderstorms are expected over parts of Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States during the afternoon or evening hours.

NiMet envisaged sunny skies on Friday with few clouds over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba during the afternoon and evening period.

It anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds and prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and Kogi during the afternoon or evening period.

Over the southern region, it said, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

It said in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Lagos State.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

The agency further urged the public to ensure that loose objects were fastened to avoid collision.

“Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“ Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“ Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,“ it said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)