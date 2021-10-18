NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days sunshine and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja, predicted cloudy skies on Tuesday with spells of sunshine over the Northern region and slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue and Nasarawa state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Plateau.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over inland and coastal cities of South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours,” it said.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa later in the day.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected over the Northern region in the morning hours on Wednesday.

It anticipated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours over parts of Taraba and Kaduna.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa and Plateau during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue.

“Skies over inland and coastal cities of South should be predominantly cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River during the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Enugu Akwa ibom, Rivers and Cross River state during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency predicted sunny skies over the Northern region on Thursday with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours over parts of Taraba and Kaduna.

It forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central region in the morning with slim prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue and Kogi in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Niger, Benue and Nasarawa.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy in the morning except over Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom where isolated thunderstorms are expected.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers and Delta during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said. (NAN)

