NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Friday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorm from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather output released on Thursday in Abuja predicted northern region of the country to be cloudy on Friday with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours of the day.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Southern Katsina and Borno State during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are expected over the North central region during the morning hours.

NiMet forecast isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours over the North central regions.

It anticipated cloudy atmosphere over the Inland cities and the coastal cities of the South during the morning period.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over most places in the South later in the day.

“On Saturday, cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Northern region during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over most places.

“North central region is expected to be cloudy during morning hours, with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger and Kogi State in the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland cities and the coastal cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Rivers, Imo and Lagos State during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted good chances of isolated thunderstorms over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the northern region in the morning hours on Sunday.

It further predicted chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna State.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Taraba State in the afternoon and evening hours.

“North central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and Federal Capital Territory while afternoon and evening hours are expected to be in cloudy atmosphere.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours with chances of early morning thunderstorms over the southwestern region, “ it said.

It forecast few thunderstorms over most of the region later into the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be blown away.

“Trees, roofs, electrical poles and their wirings may be displaced. Electric surges can occur so the public is advised to be cautious.

“ To reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit, gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations, “ it said. (NAN)

