NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, hazy atmosphere across the country

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere across the country from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted

sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region and the north-central cities.

According to it, the inland cities of the south should be hazy with few patches of cloud throughout the forecast period.

The agency forecast the coastal cities of the south to expect early morning mist or fog and hazy atmosphere with a few clouds in the afternoon and evening period.

“For Friday, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region and the North-central cities within the forecast period.

“Inland cities of the south should be hazy with patches of cloud throughout the forecast period.

“The coastal cities of the south should expect early morning mist or fog, while hazy atmosphere with a few cloud is anticipated during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

NiMet anticipated sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region, north central cities and inland cities of the south on Saturday.

The agency envisaged the coastal cities of the south to be hazy with a few patches of cloud during the forecast period. (NAN)

