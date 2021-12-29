NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, hazy atmosphere across the country

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere across the country from Thursday to Saturday.

’s weather outlook released Wednesday in Abuja predicted
sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region and the north- cities.

According to it, the inland cities the south should be hazy with few patches cloud throughout the period.

The agency the coastal cities the south to early morning mist or fog and hazy atmosphere with a few clouds in the afternoon and evening period.

“For Friday, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region and the North- cities within the forecast period.

“Inland cities the south should be hazy with patches cloud throughout the forecast period.

“The coastal cities the south should early morning mist or fog, while hazy atmosphere with a few cloud is anticipated during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

anticipated sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region, north cities and inland cities the south Saturday.

The agency envisaged the coastal cities  the south to be hazy with a few patches cloud during the forecast period. (NAN)

