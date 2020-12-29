NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, haziness

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions across the nation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern part on Tuesday.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over most parts of North Central except Abuja, Minna, Bida and Ilorin where dust haze is predicted with horizontal visibility of from two kilometres to five kilometres.

The agency envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the inland cities of the south on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It predicted that the coastal region would be partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine on the the three days.

” For Wednesday, sunny and hazy conditions are envisaged over the northern region.

“The North Central cities are expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions within the forecast period.

“Sunny and hazy conditions would prevail over the inland cities of the south within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are expected over the coastal cities of the south within the forecast period, ” it said.

NiMet predicted sunny and hazy conditions over North Central on Thursday.

It also predicted partly cloudy condition with interval of sunshine over the inland

and coastal parts of the country on the three days.

NiMet predicted sunny and dry conditions over the northern region on Thursday.

The agency forecast sunny and hazy conditions over North Central throughout the forecast period.

It predicted partly cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine over the inland

and coastal parts of the country throughout the forecast period. (NAN)