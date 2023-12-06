NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, haziness from Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecast sunny and hazy skies over the northern region with few patches of

clouds over parts of Taraba state during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the North central regions, with few patches of cloud over parts of Kwara, Kogi and Benue states throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine is envisaged over the inland states of the South and the coastal cities during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Ondo, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta states,” it said.

According tdust haze is expected over the northern region during the forecast period on Thursday.

According to it, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the North central region throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Inland states of the South and the coastal areas during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states,” it said.

The agency anticipated dust haze over the northern region during the forecast period on Thursday.

According to it, sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the North central region within the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Inland states of the South and the coastal cities during the morning hours.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta states,” it said.

NiMet advised members of the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles would be in suspension.

It further advised people with Asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, the public is advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” (NAN)

By Gabriel Agbeja

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

