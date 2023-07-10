NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast sunny atmosphere on Monday with patches of clouds over Northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna States.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Borno, Yobe and Kano States later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine is envisaged over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inland states of the South and the coastal cities with prospects of morning rains over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States,” it said.

It anticipated thunderstorms with intermittent rains over the entire region later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the Northern region on Tuesday with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Taraba and Adamawa States.

It envisaged thunderstorms over most of the region later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Niger and Kwara States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with intermittent rains are expected over most of the region.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states with prospects of thunderstorms and intermittent rains over these regions throughout the forecast period,” it said.

The agency predicted sunny skies on Wednesday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Taraba States.

It forecast thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara and Niger States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with intermittent rains are expected over the entire region.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the inland of the South and the coastal areas with prospects of morning rains over parts of Abia, Enugu, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Lagos States,” it stated.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms with intermittent rains over the entire region later in the day.

According to it, for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled.

“So the public is advised to be cautious. Stay in-door especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood. The public is advised to take necessary caution like clearing drainages.”

NiMet advised disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season. (NAN)

