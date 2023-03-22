NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Wednesday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the northern region on Wednesday with slim prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa states.

According to NiMet, later in the day, cloudy conditions are anticipated with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna and Borno states during the afternoon and evening period.

It forecast patches of clouds over the North Central region in the morning.

“Cloudy condition with chances of thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Federal Capital Territory and Kogi states in the afternoon and evening period.

“Cloudy conditions are expected with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Oyo and Ogun states in the morning.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Edo, Enugu, Imo, Oyo, Ondo, Abia and Ogun states.

Morning thunderstorms are anticipated over Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers and Lagos states,” it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta states in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency anticipated sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds on Thursday over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna in the morning.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region in the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Kwara states.

“Later in the day, cloudy conditions are anticipated with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the Inland of the South in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Enugu states. Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over most places.

“Morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Akwa Ibom state. Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the coast with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, River, Delta and Bayelsa states in the afternoon and evening.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states in the morning of Friday.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states later in the day.

“Cloudy condition is expected in the morning over the Central states with slim prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening.

”Cloudy condition is anticipated over the Inland of the South in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Edo and Ogun state,” it said.

NiMet forecast prospects of thunderstorms over Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Abia and Ekiti states in the afternoon and evening.

The agency anticipated cloudy condition over the coastal cities in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa and Lagos states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

“For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be blown away, so the public is advised to be cautious.

“High temperatures are observed over the country which could cause heat-stress. Public is advised to take necessary caution and coping strategies to reduce heat-stress,” it said.

According to NiMet, all Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from its office for effective planning on their operations. (NAN)