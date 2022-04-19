NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the northern region on Tuesday with patches of clouds visible over Adamawa and Taraba throughout the forecast period.

According to it, the North Central region should be predominantly cloudy with intervals of sunshine all through the day.

“ Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and coastal region of the south with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states,“ it stated.

NiMet envisages isolated thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the afternoon and evening periods.

“Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine should dominate the inland and coastal cities of the south, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,“ it added.

NiMet anticipates the northern region to be predominantly cloudy on Thursday with intervals of sunshine during morning hours.

It stated that there would be chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and southern Borno later in the day.

It forecasted cloudy skies over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Niger and Kwara.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal regions of the south with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Enugu, Imo and the coastal belt during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it stated.

It envisaged strong and squally winds for the areas where thunderstorms are expected.

According to it, People should avoid parking and staying under tall trees.

It stated that to reduce incidences of erosion, gutters and waterways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of storm water.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations, “ it stressed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

