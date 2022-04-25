NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday till Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted the northern region to be sunny on Monday with few patches of clouds with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi State.

According to it, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Borno, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Kogi, FCT and Niger in the morning hours while isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Plateau and the FCT later in the evening.

“Morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Lagos States,” it said.

The agency forecast the Northern region to be sunny on Tuesday with patches of cloud during the morning hours.

It further forecast isolated thunderstorms to be expected over parts of Kebbi, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa States later in the day.

NiMet envisaged the North Central region to be cloudy during the morning hours.

It, however, anticipated isolated thunderstorm over parts of Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy atmosphere over the Inland and Coastal cities during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.

It further predicted the North central region to be predominately cloudy in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara, Benue and Niger States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South with few thunderstorms over parts of southern Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency said strong and squally winds are likely in the areas where thunderstorms are likely.

It advised that gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water to reduce incidence of erosion.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operation,” it said. (NAN)

