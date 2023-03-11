NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine across the country

By Gabriel AgbejaThe Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted

sunshine from Saturday to Friday across the country.



NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

NiMet also envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over North Central region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Benue states later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the Inland cities of the South and the coastal region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers state in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening periods, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Delta and Akwa Ibom state,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern region on Sunday in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba state in the afternoon and evening hours.

It anticipated cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine over the North Central region in the morning hours.

” Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Benue states in the afternoon/evening hours.

” Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state.

” Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta state,” it said.

The agency predicted sunny skies on Monday over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

According to it, cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are forecast over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the Inland cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom state in the morning hours,” it said.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Delta and Bayelsa state later in the day.

NiMet advised the public to be cautious in the areas where thunderstorms were expected, adding that strong winds were likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings might be blown away.

“High temperatures are observed over the country which could cause heat-stress. Public is advised to take necessary caution/coping strategies to reduce heat-stress.

” All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN)