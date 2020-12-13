NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, hazy weather conditions from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and hazy weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region within the forecast period from Monday.

According to the agency, the North Central region is expected to be in partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine.

It also forecasts increased cloudiness over the inland and coastal cities with chances of morning thunderstorms over the coastal parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

It further forecast thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Lagos, Rivers, Benin, Oyo and Delta later in the afternoon and evening hours.

“For Tuesday, sunny and hazy conditions are envisaged over the northern region within the forecast period.

“The North Central cities should be in partly cloudy skies with sunshine intervals throughout the forecast period.

“The inland and coastal region should be in partly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Delta during the morning hours.

“ In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa,’’ the agency forecast.

Over the northern region, NiMet envisaged sunny and hazy conditions within the forecast period on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, partly cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central cities throughout the period.

The agency predicted the inland and coastal cities of the South to be in cloudy skies in the morning hours.

It envisaged cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day. (NAN)