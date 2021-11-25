NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, hazy weather conditions from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy skies over the Northern region throughout the forecast period on Friday.

According to it, sunny skies with few patches of clouds are anticipated over the North central states during the forecast period.

The agency forecast increased cloudiness with sunshine intervals to prevail over the Southern cities with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

It further forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state later in the day.

“For Saturday, sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the Northern region during the forecast period. However, dust is expected over parts of Yobe and Borno with visibilities ranging between 3km to 5km.

“ Sunny skies with patches of clouds should prevail over the North central states within the forecast period.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine during the forecast periods, “ it said.

The agency, however, envisaged few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Lagos and Akwa Ibom state during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the Northern region during the forecast period on Sunday.

It predicted sunny skies with patches of cloud over the North central region within the forecast periods.

The agency envisaged the inland and the coastal cities of the South to be predominantly cloudy with sunshine intervals during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers state, “ it said. ( NAN)

