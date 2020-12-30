NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, hazy conditions from Dec. 31

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North – Central cities throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, dust haze conditions with localised visibility of 3km to 5km are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South throughout the forecast.

“For Friday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern region and North – Central cities within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South with slight haziness over the cities in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency forcasts sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North – Central cities on Saturday.

It further furecasts partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

NiMet anticipates coastal cities of the South to be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period. (NAN)