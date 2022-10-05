NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, cloudy weather conditions

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Wednesday to Friday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Wednesday with patches of clouds over the northern region.

The agency forecast prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa state during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi and Adamawa state.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Federal Capital Territory and Benue state.

“ During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory, “ it said.

The agency anticipated the inland and coastal cities of the South to be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Rivers state later in the day.

“On Thursday, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the northern region with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Kano, Borno, Zamfara, Taraba and Kaduna.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa state during the morning hours,“ it said.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

The agency predicted the inland and coastal cities of the South to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Cross River state in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ekiti, Osun, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers state later in the day.

NiMet predicted sunny skies on Friday with patches of clouds over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba during the morning hours.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa and Bauchi states in the afternoon and evening hours

.

“ Cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Kogi and Kwara state.”

The inland and coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Ogun, Edo, Osun and Abia state, “ it said.

According to the agency, the northern and southern parts of the country are still at risk of flash floods. Emergency agencies are expected to be at alert.

NiMet urged Airline Operators to get updated weather reports from it for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)

