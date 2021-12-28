NiMet predicts 3-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday predicted hazy weather condition for three days across country beginning from Wednesday.

According to agency, coastal cities in south shall witness patches cloud in morning hours.

localised thunderstorm over parts Lagos, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta state later in the day.

“For Thursday, hazy atmosphere is over the northern region, the cities and the inland cities the south throughout the period.

“The coastal cities the south should be predominantly hazy patches cloud throughout the period,’’ it stated.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are over parts Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta,’’ it stated. (NAN)

