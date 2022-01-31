NiMet predicts 3-day hazy weather condition from Monday

January 31, 2022



Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather condition from Monday to Wednesday across country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja, predicted dust haze on Monday with improved horizontal visibility over North and North Central region throughout three day forecast.

According to agency, Inland and Coastal cities of South are expected to be in dust haze with improved horizontal visibility.

It however,  predicted localised horizontal visibility values of less than or equal to  2,000m over coast of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta .

Tuesday, dust haze is expected to be prevailing weather over North down to Inland cities of the South with horizontal visibility values, between 3,000m to 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud is anticipated over coastal cities,” it said.

agency forecast dust haze over the North on Wednesday,  down to the Inland cities of the South with horizontal visibility values between 3,000m to 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

NiMet, however, anticipated hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud over the coastal cities. (NAN) 

