NiMet predicts 3-day hazy weather condition from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather condition from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja, predicted dust haze on Monday with improved horizontal visibility over the North and North Central region throughout the three day forecast.

According to the agency, the Inland and Coastal cities of the South are expected to be in dust haze with improved horizontal visibility.

It however, predicted localised horizontal visibility values of less than or equal to 2,000m over the coast of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta .

” For Tuesday, dust haze is expected to be the prevailing weather over the North down to the Inland cities of the South with horizontal visibility values, between 3,000m to 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud is anticipated over the coastal cities,” it said.

The agency forecast dust haze over the North on Wednesday, down to the Inland cities of the South with horizontal visibility values between 3,000m to 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

NiMet, however, anticipated hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud over the coastal cities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

