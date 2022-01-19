NiMet predicts 3-day haziness, sunshine Weather

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and sunshine from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze on Wednesday with horinzontal visibility range between 2,000m and 5,000m over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to the agency, the North central region is expected to be sunny with hazy atmosphere throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged inland cities of the South to be hazy with patches of clouds within the forecast period.

NiMet forecast coastal cities of the South to be hazy with patches of clouds during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated rains over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

“For Thursday, dust haze with horizontal visibility range between 2,000m and 5,000m, and localised visibility of less than 1, 000m is expected over the North and central region during the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South should be hazy with patches of clouds during the forecast period.

“The coastal cities of the South are expected to be hazy with patches of clouds during the morning hours later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta States,” it said.

According to it, dust haze with horizontal visibility range between 1,000m and 3,000m is expected over the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

The agency predicted North central cities to be predominantly under moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility values between 2,000m and 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

NiMet also envisaged the inland cities of the South and the coastal region to be hazy with patches of clouds during the forecast period. (NAN)

