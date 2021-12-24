NiMet predicts 3-day haziness from Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather condition Saturday till Monday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze over the northern region on Saturday with a range of horizontal visibility 2000m 5000m and localised visibility of less or equal 1000m.

According the agency, moderate dust haze is also anticipated over the north central region throughout the period.

“Hazy skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the inland cities of the south throughout the period.

“However, mist or fog is expected during the morning hours, while hazy sky is anticipated over the coastal cities of the south later in the day,” it said.

NiMet forecasts moderate dust haze over northern region and north central cities on Sunday with a range of horizontal visibility 2000m 5000m and localised visibility of less or equal 1000m.

It anticipates the inland of the south and the coastal cities of the south will experience hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds during the period.

The agency envisages dust haze over the northern cities and the north central region of the country during the period on Monday.

According NiMet, the inland cities of the south and coastal cities of the south experience hazy atmosphere during the period. (NAN)

