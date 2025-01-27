NiMet predicts 3-day haziness, cloudiness 

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a spell of haziness and cloudiness across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

By Gabriel Agbeja

According to NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday, a moderate dust haze is expected on Monday, with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the northern cities.

Furthermore, localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is anticipated over parts of Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States throughout the forecast period.

Moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is also expected over the North Central region, with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m anticipated over parts of Niger.

In the southern regions, hazy skies with patches of clouds are expected over the inland cities and coastal belt during the morning hours.

This is with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Cross River States later in the day.

On Tuesday, NiMet predicts moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the northern region and the North Central region.

Also, moderate dust haze is expected over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ebonyi, and Enugu State.

Remaining parts of the inland states of the South are, however, expected to be hazy with patches of clouds.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“The public should take adequate precaution and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities,” NiMet warned.

The agency advised airline operators “to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

NiMet also urged the public to take necessary precautions, as dust particles are in suspension.

“People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions,” NiMET said.

Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet, www.nimet.gov.ng. (NAN)(www.nanews.ng)