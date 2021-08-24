NiMet predicts 3-day flash flood across the nation

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of flash flood occurrences across the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

NiMet in a statement by its General Manager of Public Relations, Mr Muntari Ibrahim, warned of slim chances of flash floods across 34 states in the federation in the next three days.

According to the agency, moderate to heavy rainfall which can lead to flash floods is expected to commence from Tuesday to Thursday.

“It could affect states such as, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger and FCT.

“Others include Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and River States,” it said.

Consequently, NiMet advises that slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result, there is an increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

The agency has also cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain-related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.

NiMet further advised Nigerians not to treat the current update with kid gloves as the previous three-day forecast issued towards the end of last month was 100 per cent accurate with disheartening tales of lives and property affected significantly. (NAN)

