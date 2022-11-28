NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, sunshine from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted slight dust haze over northern and North central region with prospects of moderate dust haze over Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna state throughout forecast period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are envisaged over the inland of the south throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning over the coastal region with chances of localised thunderstorm

over Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

“Later in the day localised thunderstorms expected over parts of Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Ogun state,” it said.

According to NiMet, slight dust haze is anticipated over the North and the North central region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It forecasts sunny atmosphere with few patches of clouds over the inland and coastal cities of the South in the morning and

later in the day.

The agency envisaged localised thunderstorms over Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Lagos states.

”For Wednesday, dust haze condition is expected over the northern and north central region throughout the forecast period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are envisaged over the inland of the south in the morning and afternoon/evening period.

“Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning over the coastal cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Lagos state in later in the day.

“Dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precautions.

People with asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations,” it said.

NiMet anticipated night time cold temperatures across the country.

The agency advised airline operators to get updated weather reports from its office for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)