NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Saturday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze across the country from Saturday to Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Friday in Abuja, forecast moderate dust haze on Saturday with a visibility range from 2km to 5km over northern region during the forecast period.

“Slight dust haze is anticipated over the North-Central and the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coastal cities of the South within the forecast period,” it said.

According to the agency, moderate dust haze is expected over the northern and the North-Central region during the forecast period on Saturday.

It anticipated slight dust haze over the inland cities of the South and hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds over the coastal cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

“In Akwa Ibom, however, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms,” it said.

NiMet envisages thick dust haze over the northern region on Monday within the period of forecast.

It predicted moderate dust haze over the North-Central and inland cities of the South during the forecast period.

The agency further predicted slight dust haze conditions over the coastal cities of the South during the forecast period.

”The public is advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles in suspension over the atmosphere.

Individuals with respiratory ailments are to protect themselves as the current dusty weather condition is adverse to their health.

“Night–Time cold temperatures should be expected, hence, warm clothing’s are advised for the little ones,” it said.

NiMet urged all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from its office for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)