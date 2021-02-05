NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, cloudiness from Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and cloudiness from Saturday to Monday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Friday in Abuja, predicted thick dust haze with visibility of fewer than 1000m over parts of the North during the forecast period.

According to it, the North Central region is expected to be in dust haze condition throughout the forecast period.

“These include places such as the FCT, Nassarawa, Kogi and Niger states.

“The inland cities of the South and the coastal region are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy atmospheric conditions with spells of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

“There are chances of a localised thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening period over parts of Ondo, Lagos, Southern Ogun and Cross River,’’ it stated.

NiMet forecast thick dust haze with visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the North throughout Sunday.

It further forecast North Central to experience dust haze condition during the period.

The agency anticipated sunny and hazy conditions over the inland cities in the morning, afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated along the coast throughout the forecast period.

NiMet envisaged dust haze with visibility range of two kilometres to five kilometres over the North and North Central region throughout Monday.

It predicted dust haze condition to prevail over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged the coastal cities to be partly in the cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine throughout the period.

“Airline operators are required to collect their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the northern parts of the country.

“Road users are advised to drive slowly and carefully in the affected areas during this period.

“Persons with respiratory problems should take precautions,’’ NiMet warned. (NAN)