NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, thundery weather conditions from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies on Monday with sunshine intervals over the northern region.

The agency envisaged localised thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are envisaged over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states with chances of light rains over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Delta, Bayelsa and Cross River States during the morning hours,” it said.

The agency forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States in the afternoon to evening hours.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the Northern region on Tuesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna State in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains over parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Adamawa States in the afternoon to evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region in the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Later in the day, thunderstorm with heavy rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Plateau and Kogi States,” it said.

The agency anticipated cloudy atmosphere to prevail over the inland cities of the South and the coastal belt with prospects of moderate rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River States during the morning hours.

The agency predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies on Wednesday with sunshine intervals over the Northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara States.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Borno States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Kwara States in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue States,” it said.

The agency forecast cloudy atmosphere over the inland cities of the South and the coastal belt with chances of moderate rains over parts of Ogun, Osun, Edo, Delta and Lagos States during the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Cross River States later in the day.

According to it, moderate to heavy rainfall can lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season .

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports/alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it stated. (NAN)

