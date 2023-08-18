NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, sunny weather conditions from Friday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja forecast cloudy skies on Friday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

It anticipated prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi and Sokoto states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, rains and thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy atmosphere over inland states of South and coastal states in the morning with chances of intermittent rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

It anticipated intermittent rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos and Cross River states later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are expected over the northern region during the morning hours on Saturday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kebbi states.

“ Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger states during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms with heavy rains are envisaged over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon to evening hours, “ it said.

NiMet forecast cloudy atmosphere over inland and coastal cities of South, with prospects of rains over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Enugu, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in the morning hours.

It predicted intermittent rains over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Cross River later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies on Sunday with sunshine intervals over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with strong winds and rains are anticipated across the region.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Later in the day, widespread thunderstorms and rains are expected over the region, “ it said.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states in the morning hours.

The agency forecast intermittent rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

It further forecast intermittent rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet advised all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from its office for effective planning for their operations.

“ Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“ Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season, “ it said. (NAN)

