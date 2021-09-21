NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms from Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the northern region on Wednesday.

It further predicted chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Kaduna in the morning hours.

“However, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Gombe, Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Yobe and Kano State in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North central states during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau and Federal Capital Territory.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours, “it said.

According to it, there are prospects of rains over most part of the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

NiMet forecast isolated thunderstorms over the Inland and Coastal cities, over places like Edo, Delta, Ekiti, Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Lagos State in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, partly cloudy skies are expected over the northern region in the morning hours on Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Gombe States.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna and Taraba States in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Partly cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kwara State in the morning hours.

“ Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom State,“ it said.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Ogun, Osun and most part of the Coastal cities in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies on Friday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region in the morning hours.

According to it, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna and Taraba States later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be under cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory and Benue State in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau State during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The Inland and Coastal cities of the South should be cloudy with chances of rains over Enugu, Lagos and Cross River State in the morning hours,“ it said.

The agency forecast chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Lagos States later in the day. (NAN)

