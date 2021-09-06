NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday across the nation.

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja, predicted cloudy skies over the northern region on Tuesday, with prospects of thunderstorms over seven states.

It listed the states to include Yobe, Borno, Jigawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kaduna and Kano during the morning hours.

Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Taraba, Gombe and Jigawa state later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central states with chances of rains over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa Kwara, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with rains over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the morning hours,”it said.

The agency forecast moderate rains over parts of Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Awka, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Ado Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Lagos state during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies and thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara state in the morning hours on Wednesday.

The agency predicted the rest of the northern region to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine.

It further predicted few thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara and Sokoto state later in the day.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the North central region with chances of light rain over Niger state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Plateau state.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be predominantly cloudy with rains over Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state in the morning hours.

NiMet said there were chances of moderate rains across the region in the afternoon to evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Borno, Kebbi, Adamawa and Gombe state on Thursday.

It said there were prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa state later in the day.

“The North central region should be predominately cloudy with few rains over parts of Niger, Kwara and Plateau state in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, thunderstorms are anticipated across the region.

“The inland cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with moderate rains over parts of Oyo, Cross River, Rivers, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Akwa Ibom state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of rains across the region,”it said. (NAN)

