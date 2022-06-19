NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorm from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies on Monday with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region during the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency forecast cloudy atmosphere over the North central region during the morning hours.

It anticipated a few thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy morning over the Inland cities with chances of rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

It further envisaged isolated thunderstorms over Enugu, Ondo, Edo, Imo and Anambra states later in the day with prospects of rains over parts of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“On Tuesday, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, Gombe and Kaduna states. Strong winds are expected to accompany these thunderstorms especially over Borno, Yobe and Jigawa states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours,” it said.

The agency anticipated chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

NiMet forecast cloudy skies later in the day over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours.

It predicted rains over Enugu, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“On Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Yobe and Adamawa states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Benue states during the afternoon and evening hours.

It envisaged cloudy atmosphere over the Inland cities with prospects of rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are anticipated over Enugu, Ebonyi, Edo, Oyo and Ogun states with rains over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be blown away. Trees, roofs, electrical poles and their wirings may be displaced.

“Electric surges can occur so the public is advised to be cautious to reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit.

“Gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN)

