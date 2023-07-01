NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Saturday to Monday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja anticipates cloudy atmosphere on Saturday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

The agency forecast chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states.

“Later in the day, prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Taraba, Kano, Gombe, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the North central region with prospects of intermittent rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Kwara states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states,” it said.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over parts of the inland states of the South and the coastal cities in the morning with prospects of rain over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Lagos, Delta and Bayelsa states.

NiMet envisages thunderstorms with intermittent rains over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Enugu, Lagos, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states later in the day.

The agency anticipated cloudy atmosphere on Sunday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba states.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna and Borno states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Cloudy morning is anticipated for the North central region, while there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Plateau and Kogi states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Cloudy morning is also expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal areas with chances of intermittent rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms with intermittent rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day.

The agency envisaged sunny skies on Monday with few patches of clouds over the northern region with Prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Borno states.

It stated that later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, Taraba and Adamawa states.

Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Plateau states later in the day.

It said Cloudy skies are expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal areas with chances of intermittent rains over Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms with intermittent rains over parts of Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River, Imo and Abia states later in the day.

According to it, for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede rains.

NiMet advised the public to stay indoors especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning as the trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings might be felled.

It advised all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood. The Public is advised to take necessary caution.

The agency advised Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season. (NAN

