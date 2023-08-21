NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast cloudy skies on Monday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Gombe and Bauchi states during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Taraba, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Adamawa states.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Plateau, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, Rains and thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, “ it said.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states in the morning.

It forecast intermittent rains over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Delta states.

It further forecast Iintermittent rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy atmosphere on Tuesday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Katsina, Kano and Borno states during the afternoon to evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“ Isolated thunderstorms with rains are envisaged over parts of Benue, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon to evening hours, “ it said.

The agency predicted cloudy atmosphere over the inland and coastal cities of the South, with prospects of rains over parts of Ondo, Osun, Imo, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers states in the morning hours.

NiMet forecast intermittent rains over parts of Oyo, Edo, Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta states later in the day.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies on Wednesday with sunshine intervals over the northern region with slim prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa states.

“ Later in the day, widespread thunderstorms are anticipated across the region. Cloudy atmosphere is expected over North central region in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Nasarawa and FCT.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected over parts of Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states in the morning hours with chances of intermittent rains over parts of Osun, Imo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa states.

The agency said thunderstorms with rains were expected over most parts of the southern region later in the day.

According to NMet, all Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet office for effective planning for their operations.

It observed that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

“The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season, “ it said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

