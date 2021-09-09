NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja, predicted cloudy skies with spell of sunshine over the northern region, with thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna State in the morning hours on Friday.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Gombe and Adamawa later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are further anticipated over the North central states during the morning hours, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Kogi, Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kwara .

“There are still prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory, during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be under cloudy skies with rains over parts of Delta, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers state during morning hours, “ it said.

The agency forecast moderate rains over most places in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba in the morning hours on Saturday.

It predicted the rest of the northern region to be under cloudy skies.

It further predicted thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna state in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Thunderstorms are likely, over parts of Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be under cloudy skies in the morning hours, with chances of moderate rains over parts of Delta, Enugu, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa , “ NiMet said.

It envisaged moderate rains over parts of Ekiti, Enugu, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies with interval of sunshine over the northern region, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto and Bauchi state in the morning hours on Sunday.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi state later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be under cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory, during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The inland cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy while moderate rains are expected over parts of Imo, Osun, Ondo, Delta, Lagos and Rivers in the morning hours, “ it said.

The agency anticipated chances of rains over parts of Edo, Enugu, Delta, Osun, Imo and across the coastal belt later in the day. (NAN)

