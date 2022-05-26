NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere on Friday with sunshine intervals over the Northern region during the morning hours.

The agency forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina and Adamawa States.

It further forecast strong winds to accompany thunderstorms especially over Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over North central region during the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara and Plateau States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated rains over Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta States in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Lagos States,” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are expected over the Northern region during the morning hours on Saturday.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and Adamawa States later in the day.

NiMet envisaged the North central region to be cloudy in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Benue and Federal Capital Territory. Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of rains over parts of Imo, Enugu, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos and Rivers States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it stated.

The agency also predicted cloudy atmosphere on Sunday with sunshine intervals over the northern region during the morning hours.

It forecast chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, Taraba and Adamawa States later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Plateau and Niger States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet expected strong winds to affect unsecured objects and weak buildings, pull down trees, roofs and electrical poles and their wirings.

NiMet therefore advised the public to be cautious as such strong winds could also lead to electric surge that was a potential threat.

“To reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit, gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN)

