NiMet forecasts increased dust haze in north

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze condition to intensify over the northern region as the day progresses on Wednesday.

The updated weather alert released from NiMet on Wednesday in Abuja envisaged dust haze activities before the end of the day over the extreme north.

It said, “Horizontal visibility should further deteriorate from 0300 to 0600 local time as thick dust haze should engulf the northern cities keeping visibilities to 1000m and below.

“The cities included Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna and Zaria.

“Presently moderate dust haze conditions are observed over some parts of North and this has brought horizontal visibility to (500 – 3000)m.

“A fresh dust plumed has been raised at dust source region of Faya Largeau in Chad Republic.”

According to NiMet, flight operations may be disrupted, so airline operators are expected to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the northern parts of the country.

The agency cautioned road users to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during the period.

“People with respiratory problems should take caution,” it added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...