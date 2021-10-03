NiMet forecasts cloudiness, sunshine

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast three days of cloudiness and sunshine across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicts cloudy skies on Monday intervals of sunshine over the northern region prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna State, Kebbi and Adamawa.

“Cloudy skies intervals of sunshine should prevail over the north central states.

“However, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and the coastal cities of the south prospects of thunderstorms over the coast of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and State in the morning hours,” it said.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the inland cities off Edo, State, Oyo State, Ogun, Ekiti, Imo, Abia and across the coastal states later in the day.

NiMet also predicts cloudy skies intervals of sunshine to prevail over the northern region throughout the of the forecast on Tuesday.

It further forecasts slim chances of thunderstorm over southern Adamawa in the morning hours and afternoon period.

The agency also predicts cloudy skies intervals of sunshine to prevail over the north central states during the morning hours.

It anticipates thunderstorms across the region in the afternoon and evening period.

It predicts the inland and the coastal cities of the south to be under cloudy skies during the morning hours chances of thunderstorm and moderate rains over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

It further predicts isolated thunderstorms over parts of the region later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies intervals of sunshine will prevail over the northern region during the forecast on Wednesday.

It anticipates cloudy skies intervals of sunshine over the north central region during the forecast period chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inland and the coastal cities of the south should be predominantly cloudy chances of thunderstorm over parts of Enugu State, Imo, Ogun and Ebonyi during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over places during the afternoon and evening hours,” it states.(NAN)

