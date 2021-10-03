NiMet forecasts cloudiness, sunshine

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast three days of cloudiness and sunshine across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicts cloudy skies on Monday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna State, Kebbi and Adamawa.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine should prevail over the north central states.

“However, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and the coastal cities of the south with prospects of thunderstorms over the coast of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Ondo State in the morning hours,” it said.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the inland cities off Edo, Ondo State, Oyo State, Ogun, Ekiti, Imo, Abia and across the coastal states later in the day.

NiMet also predicts cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine to prevail over the northern region throughout the period of the forecast on Tuesday.

It further forecasts slim chances of thunderstorm over southern Adamawa in the morning hours and afternoon period.

The agency also predicts cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine to prevail over the north central states during the morning hours.

It anticipates thunderstorms across the region in the afternoon and evening period.

It predicts the inland and the coastal cities of the south to be under cloudy skies during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorm and moderate rains over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

It further predicts isolated thunderstorms over most parts of the region later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine will prevail over the northern region during the forecast period on Wednesday.

It anticipates cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the north central region during the forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inland and the coastal cities of the south should be predominantly cloudy with chances of thunderstorm over parts of Enugu State, Imo, Ogun and Ebonyi during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over most places during the afternoon and evening hours,” it states.(NAN)

