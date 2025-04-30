NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency(NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

By Gabriel Agbeja

NiMet’s Weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged sunny skies on Wednesday in the northern region.

It anticipated a few patches of cloud with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Taraba states.

“Sunny skies with increased cloudiness are anticipated over the North Central region

with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Kwara and Kogi States during the afternoon or evening periods.

“Over the southern region, cloudy morning with spells of sunshine is expected with chances of morning localised thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over most Parts of the region,” it said.

NiMet forecast morning thunderstorms on Thursday over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Borno and Adamawa States.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Sunny skies with increased cloudiness are expected over the North Central

region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger and Kwara States.

“Later in the morning thunderstorms are anticipated over most parts of the North central region.

“In the Southern region, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, River, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos States during the morning periods.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the region,” it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies on Friday with sunshine intervals over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts Taraba and Adamawa States.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Borno and Kaduna States later in the day.

It anticipated sunny skies with increased cloudiness over the North Central region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Benue State.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies are anticipated with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Imo, Awka, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the morning hours.

‘Later in the day, thunderstorms over the entire region,” it said.

NiMet urged public to take adequate precaution as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

It advised Airline operators to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

According to NiMet, residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from its office. Or visit its website; www.nimet.gov.ng. (NAN)(www.nanewd.ng)